the pound
Today and tomorrow there are only speculators in the market, so the impossible is possible.
my pipsaur is silent ... no volumes (((.
Exactly, that's why there's nothing to get in)
reach the gate and not go in?
Tex-tex )))) (chuckles))
Professor, what's up?
Professor, what are you doing?
Yeah, well, you see, it's a puncture))))
This is the situation I was talking about. Index is down a bit, the euras are up and the pound is unresponsive.
` 13.20-13.23 UTC on m12 (on H1 you can see how late it is)