FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 121

New comment
 
NZDCAD, NZDJPY set of positions to sell...
 

I agree about NZDJPY, but I have to measure seven times - there is an option above.

NZDCADis flying in the middle of the range with a spread of 200pp................

 

and there and there the dolly drew the whole plan with specific targets

the only thing left to do is to go in on the MM and wait for the profits

a lot of people had doubts about the moon too...

and kiwi is getting twisted:


 
Rena, Yusuf writes that there is no health and he is looking for a successor to his indicator idea........ at first glance alchemy, but all basic science started with alchemy......You are good with brains and programming........... maybe it makes sense to bring the indicator to mind and sell it (and give it to me for free). ?????
 

The henna and some crosses with it draw a scientific entry into the sale:

Kukl can get in behind 115.625 to cut down the sellers' stops, but if it goes above 116, it's better to jump out of the train on correction.

 

Why is it so quiet? The ice has broken.

 

moved...

and the eu will go up

maybe tomorrow...

 
tuma88:

Hi there !




Bottom is forecast at 1.22

So far 1.2350 is the bottom .
 
Bicus:

Why is it so quiet? The ice has broken.





But that's the way it should have been done.
From 1.2507 Eurochku salt ...(((!
Where has he gone ...!! And here 1,2350 is close.

Missed points of the demo. !

By the way ....Eurochka doesn't want to go down that much.
 
I give the signal)))
Buy at the low of 1.2357 Stop at 1.2320
Of course 37p stop is a bit much .
1...114115116117118119120121122123124125126127128...871
New comment