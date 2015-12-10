FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 121
I agree about NZDJPY, but I have to measure seven times - there is an option above.
NZDCADis flying in the middle of the range with a spread of 200pp................
and there and there the dolly drew the whole plan with specific targets
the only thing left to do is to go in on the MM and wait for the profits
a lot of people had doubts about the moon too...
and kiwi is getting twisted:
The henna and some crosses with it draw a scientific entry into the sale:
Kukl can get in behind 115.625 to cut down the sellers' stops, but if it goes above 116, it's better to jump out of the train on correction.
Why is it so quiet? The ice has broken.
moved...
and the eu will go up
maybe tomorrow...
Hi there !
Bottom is forecast at 1.22
Why is it so quiet? The ice has broken.
But that's the way it should have been done.
From 1.2507 Eurochku salt ...(((!
Where has he gone ...!! And here 1,2350 is close.
Missed points of the demo. !
By the way ....Eurochka doesn't want to go down that much.
Buy at the low of 1.2357 Stop at 1.2320
Of course 37p stop is a bit much .