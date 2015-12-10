FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 86
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i don't know, everything with the canadian is going down
???? is the usdcad going down???
It has been rising since late 2012. And locally since July of this year. Of course, I don't rule out that it could turn around. But that's what the stops are for.
Listen, I just showed you the stats yesterday!
Just kidding) So what's up in Voronezh, is it getting cold?)
Gone, I said the wrong thing again
Just kidding) So what's up in Voronezh, is it getting cold?)
Gone, I said the wrong thing again.
he's selling, he told me to seal the selleck in an envelope.
ah, he's going to seal it?
well not only. the trading plan is probably a plus
Shaman on wooden bills with difficulty, what's the plan?))
Ok, see you tomorrow before lunch, hello Master.
Question here is MT4.
Double click on the Trade tab and this is what you get:
and this is MT5.
Double click on the Trade tab and this is what you get:
Why is this mess happening?
Question here is MT4.
Double click on the Trade tab and this is what you get:
and this is MT5.
Double click on the Trade tab and this is what you get:
Why is this mess happening?
Sorry, we will fix it.
It was an accident.
Just kidding) So what's up in Voronezh, is it getting cold?)
Gone, I said the wrong thing again.