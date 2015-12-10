FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 86

Ilij:

i don't know, everything with the canadian is going down

???? is the usdcad going down???

It has been rising since late 2012. And locally since July of this year. Of course, I don't rule out that it could turn around. But that's what the stops are for.

 
Ishim:
Listen, I just showed you the stats yesterday!

Just kidding) So what's up in Voronezh, is it getting cold?)

Gone, I said the wrong thing again

stranger:

He's selling, he told me to seal the selleck in an envelope.
 
ah, you went to seal it?
Well, not only. the trade plan is probably a plus. for yourself, of course, not for us (
 
Shaman on wooden bills with difficulty, what's the plan?))

Ok, see you tomorrow before lunch, hello Master.

 

Question here is MT4.

Double click on the Trade tab and this is what you get:

and this is MT5.

Double click on the Trade tab and this is what you get:

Why is this mess happening?

 
Sorry, we will fix it.

It was an accident.

 
stranger:

Just kidding) So what's up in Voronezh, is it getting cold?)

Gone, I said the wrong thing again.

It's okay, we're waiting.
 
Lun can't walk without showing off )))) the levels are the same, everything below is a bonus )))
