FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 120
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm actually selling a little bit right now.
Well, well. What the fuck for? Men have been buying up for a year and a half and why the fuck would they seriously go down?
Don't you think about your kiwi on the move already?
They use my screenshots - without a licence... I'll have to get a licence ))) (to shoot off)))))
thanks !
Hi there!
On the Eurochka...
Renochka !
I can't see the floating levels ! If it's not difficult --- show it!
Thanks !
they roll down the channel in Ilya's screenshots
channels are channels
yes, that's the way it is:
meat rules the wood...
Russia is being squeezed out of the European market and the vacant niches are being taken over by American companies, hence the falling unemployment rate in the US. Europe is suffering losses because of retaliatory sanctions. Nobody's taking their apples, meat and other products. Many are going bankrupt and unemployment is rising. So I think the quid is still going to rise.
it is logical to sell the Kiwi: