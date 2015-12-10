FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 44
Added another buy to the yen.
Either a good profit or a b.u. )))
the old man with the beard is Stranger!
Ishim
Don't you decide, I'm not a Uchitl, what are youtalking about , I'm a money-grubber.
So who knows why the ruble is not trading today?
When you go to MT5, the ruble is totally inadequate. Why don't you teach, criticize, give advice!
Teaching? Who? You can have a serious talk with a couple of people about trading here, but you can only have a laugh).
When I go to MT5, I see complete inadequacy there))).
They don't trade the ruble?
...............Who knows why the ruble is not trading today?
The weekend is sort of the Day of National Unity. On November 4, Minin and Pozharsky gathered the militia and defeated the Poles(if I'm not mistaken).
now let's talk about the audi...
on the owl down and I see the bai:
I would not trade Rubles if I had a clear view on them. Rubles I see only in the payday - alas ((
Ishim