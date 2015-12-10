FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 44

Bicus:

Added another buy to the yen.

Either a good profit or a b.u. )))

good move. loaded into the tc...
 
Ishim:
the old man with the beard is Stranger!
Stranger:

Well, yes, that's right.

Ishim

Ishim, give him your link to Alpari - let him learn............ and don't forget about exhaustion (no sarcasm) ...... I want to read, but I can't choose all the time.
 
stranger:

Don't you decide, I'm not a Uchitl, what are youtalking about , I'm a money-grubber.

So who knows why the ruble is not trading today?

You teach, you criticize, you give advice, my ts-cks work without brains - what kind of a teacher am I (((
 
Ishim:
When you go to MT5, the ruble is totally inadequate. Why don't you teach, criticize, give advice!

Teaching? Who? You can have a serious talk with a couple of people about trading here, but you can only have a laugh).

When I go to MT5, I see complete inadequacy there))).

They don't trade the ruble?

 
stranger:


...............Who knows why the ruble is not trading today?

It's a day off - People's Unity Day. On November 4, Minin and Pozharsky gathered the militia and defeated the Poles(if I'm not mistaken).
 
gnawingmarket:
On November 4, Minin and Pozharsky gathered the militia and defeated the Poles(if I'm not mistaken).
Isn't the anniversary of the death of the mammoths celebrated yet? ))))
Ilij:

now let's talk about the audi...

on the owl down and I see the bai:


the counter-trend is dangerous with a bounce. earn to dolly, nothing against it
 
stranger:

I would not trade Rubles if I had a clear view on them. Rubles I see only in the payday - alas ((

stranger:

Well, yes, that's right.

Ishim

Thanks, I'll 'subscribe' to the threads and comments from the Guru.
 
In principle, there is no one to learn here anymore-everyone is digging in his system, like a bug.......... but still a lot of useful stuff flies by..... for those who want to catch.
