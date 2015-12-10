FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 134

Gold works off the first target

Chondrick supports,oscillators secondary killed -80.......... leaving.

 

Buy EUR/USD Supposed to go above 1.2570


 
Speculator_:

Good luck, take care! )
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Did anyone sell the Eurochka? Or is it not the time?


Reno !!!! What do you got?
Sure. I don't want to watch... I don't give a shit about the news.
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

You're doing great. In short: the market is going to work on the rebei........................... has closed order 0 - re-curve, think about it. 12570 you're in the wool????
 

I'm on a roll...


 

Who knows what events are coming up this week?

 

It's time for the quid to give up slowly. I will be working against it this week

 
Speculator_:

And for nothing. Already had the first sell signal on the H4

It won't go far

 
