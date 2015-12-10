FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 134
Gold works off the first target
Chondrick supports,oscillators secondary killed -80.......... leaving.
Buy EUR/USD Supposed to go above 1.2570
Did anyone sell the Eurochka? Or is it not the time?
Reno !!!! What do you got?
I'm on a roll...
Who knows what events are coming up this week?
It's time for the quid to give up slowly. I will be working against it this week
And for nothing. Already had the first sell signal on the H4
It won't go far