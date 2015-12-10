FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 131

tuma88:
What does the accelerator show ? the deceleration/acceleration ?
Does it matter what colour it is? Green - red ? And below or above zero ?

I sold the Euro at 1.24949 ...But maybe I can sell higher in the morning. let's say ---- at 1.2510/20 ( wishful thinking ).

Well, I don't know what it means.

I replace the green one with a blue one.

When the indicator reads more than zero, I try not to buy.

When it reads less than zero, don't sell.

 
Speculator_:

The neighbour's distraction made a ruckus. Now put it on short and I'm off to dinner.

I'll even do that!

Intraday scalping does not involve distractions from the market. In bank trading, there is always a team working for that and ensures that the market is monitored all the time, even when the machines are on. That's why I'm in the medium term.
 
Alexprofit77:
I may have agreed with you if I was sure you knew all the good traders, but otherwise, it's just your opinion, you should not set it up as the only true one, everyone is wrong.
You are also a trader and you are wrong.
 
gnawingmarket:
Suppose there is a fire in the trading room. I think all the traders will leave their workplaces and run out of the room.
 
gnawingmarket:
I hear about it all the time from the Forum, but I practically do not see the possibility. I always hear about it in the Forum, but I don't see any way to do it. No one knows about the future and it is better to close earlier and take profits before the transients so as not to fall into the "God-given-given-given" rule and to open orders after the market fluctuations when the order direction is determined with the methods the trader has at his disposal.

Well, what if "covered up"

means locking in a profit? Let's put it this way:

There was a buy - went 100-150 pips on the 4-digit

We found a sell - we sold. We fixed our 100-150 pips.

We sit in the village.

The market went higher (as it often does with JuJu)

found a new sell - sold

found a new buy - bought

======================================

Bottom line: we have the lowest buy and the highest sell

with a distance of e.g. 300-500-1000 points.

Can you imagine what perspectives are opened?

with a corridor of 1000 pips at 4-mark =)

 
IRIP:
It's like selling the AUDNZD now.

Ha-ha! That's right!

 
Speculator_:
Perhaps for a similar reason (shown on TV) two guys lost six billion..........
 
gnawingmarket:
Maybe for a similar reason (shown on TV) two guys lost six billion..........
I didn't. I have the deposit itself as a stop loss. I'm counting on a high profit percentage.
 
IRIP:<br/ translate="no">

Well, if you "cover up"

..........................

======================================

Bottom line: we have the lowest buy and the highest sell

......................

Think it through......... to try out the possible loses and snares.......... I'm more of a practitioner in following the market.
 
tuma88:

I sold the Euro at 1.24949 ...But it might be possible to sell higher in the morning. let's say ---- at 1.2510/20 ( wishful thinking ).

1.25 should not break through. After the almost close approach, there should be a drop of at least 50 pips, and in the very near future a low update. IMHO
