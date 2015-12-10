FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 131
What does the accelerator show ? the deceleration/acceleration ?
Does it matter what colour it is? Green - red ? And below or above zero ?
I sold the Euro at 1.24949 ...But maybe I can sell higher in the morning. let's say ---- at 1.2510/20 ( wishful thinking ).
Well, I don't know what it means.
I replace the green one with a blue one.
When the indicator reads more than zero, I try not to buy.
When it reads less than zero, don't sell.
The neighbour's distraction made a ruckus. Now put it on short and I'm off to dinner.
I'll even do that!
I may have agreed with you if I was sure you knew all the good traders, but otherwise, it's just your opinion, you should not set it up as the only true one, everyone is wrong.
Intraday scalping does not involve distraction from the market. In bank trading, there is always a team working to do this and ensures that the market is constantly monitored, even when the machines are on. That's why I am in the medium term.
I hear about it all the time from the Forum, but I practically do not see the possibility. I always hear about it in the Forum, but I don't see any way to do it. No one knows about the future and it is better to close earlier and take profits before the transients so as not to fall into the "God-given-given-given" rule and to open orders after the market fluctuations when the order direction is determined with the methods the trader has at his disposal.
Well, what if "covered up"
means locking in a profit? Let's put it this way:
There was a buy - went 100-150 pips on the 4-digit
We found a sell - we sold. We fixed our 100-150 pips.
We sit in the village.
The market went higher (as it often does with JuJu)
found a new sell - sold
found a new buy - bought
======================================
Bottom line: we have the lowest buy and the highest sell
with a distance of e.g. 300-500-1000 points.
Can you imagine what perspectives are opened?
with a corridor of 1000 pips at 4-mark =)
It's like selling the AUDNZD now.
Ha-ha! That's right!
Suppose there is a fire in the trading room. I think all the traders would abandon their jobs and run out of the room.
Maybe for a similar reason (shown on TV) two guys lost six billion..........
Well, if you "cover up"
1.25 should not break through. After the almost close approach, there should be a drop of at least 50 pips, and in the very near future a low update. IMHO