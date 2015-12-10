FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 243
Has your eura fallen far?) The Canadian is also a moose, no, we need to do less here))))
Oh, the euro did well! One bay is already back on the plus side (last week it went down - it can do that!)
oh! the chiffeur has bought it)))) i haven't seen him in a team with the eurik for a long time )))) very, very nice !
is it a bit early?
Isn't it a little early?
if the price is better, we'll buy more )))))
above the upper red triangle anyway
Black Tuesday...
I've got silver at 16.67 and fuck it, it's good for today.
Sensei, you will see the Euro one figure higher as well, so be patient)))
motherfucking expectation...
