FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 375
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Rabbit. White. Me. White and fluffy. Victim count's down, karma's up. That's not the point or the question. Ancient. A mystery. Some I know, the usual ones. But the Ancients! What the hell? Simply put, how is it possible to be active on one and the same resource for so long, well, people's interests change over time. I don't get it. Or is it simple?
You could be catching fleas on audi soon. Assuming from 8430.....a maybe already...
at the depot already.
wait for the rebound andiiiiiiiii....
Why, it's a theme. Renat's not human.
robot ))))
I'm alive
Hello!
You want to trade?
Nice to meet you all! Finished decorating the Christmas tree/// before tomorrow// have a good day's work
Nice to meet you all! Finished decorating the currency tree/// before tomorrow/// Have a nice day's work
Mademoiselle, just a minute...........let me give you this humble screenshot on behalf of the Community! It's right where you were trading. I must warn you that only acrobats may trade on the fan.
PoundKangaroo stuck to resistance in third attempt.......... I think we should sell(???????)/
Pay attention to the henna - it's in the reversal resistance zone, it pierced something, rebounded and went back to resistance again....... I'm worried - the initial one corresponds to the big trend.
......... and the R1 pivot is hovering at...........