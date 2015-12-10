FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 574
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and the same thing in England a firm with parts in Germany. And what do we see on the euro/pound - nothing! (most likely they balance each other out and have no influence on anything). Most likely this influence appears (seasonally) on commodities - cotton, coffee, grain....
nothing?
strange... incomprehensible...
nothing?
Weirdly... not clear...
Where are the spare parts? (Who goes there? - The rails - maybe the locomotives go there)
There are no spare parts, only non-conditions)
Ilya takes everything he sees into the house.)
There are no spare parts, only unconditional )
There are no spare parts, only unconditional ones)
Ilya drags everything he sees into the house)
unconditional here, without theory you won't get anything (((( (these "rails" are an episode of something working - just a guessing game)
There are no spare parts, only unconditional ones)
Ilya drags everything he sees into the house)
I'll bring the take to the studio as soon as he closes the profit
and you guys can steam in for a while...
Your, Master, the dash theory so amazes and inspires me...
or here! waiting for the 5th wave! (first of all, it's someone else's theory! Fuck that...)
I'll bring the take to the studio as soon as it closes the profit
and you guys go out for a while...
Don't pay attention to us, keep busy))))
Yes, don't forget to bring the profits on euro and aero sales))