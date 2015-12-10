FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 171
Huh. Moose by the pound.
)))
squeezed?
At 45297 already been there and not the limit.
I don't put stops - already the drawdown would be more than 900pp. For this purpose, I am ashamed, not visible to others, I look at the lousy oscillator - so as not to sell in the middle of the range on the rise.......... I am still wrong, but I do not share more than twice...... itself turns around - when oscillators are beyond the limit, then the pair has not much strength anyway.
are they waiting for the night?
stale for half a day...
Hello, night snipers )))))
Read, read in the beginning. BOO! - i think they're rowing! now what's up ????
Yeah, I agree... A bit dull for the day.
Eur stands still, yesterday's orders did not move much either, Yen stopped...
That's why he's a moose, and the order was open the right way...
Whatever. The stop was only 15 pips.
Put another trap higher. But it looks like the pound sensed an ambush, doesn't want to go there.