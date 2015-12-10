FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 171

Huh. Moose by the pound.

)))

 
pako:
squeezed?

At 45297 already been there and not the limit.

I don't put stops - already the drawdown would be more than 900pp. For this purpose, I am ashamed, not visible to others, I look at the lousy oscillator - so as not to sell in the middle of the range on the rise.......... I am still wrong, but I do not share more than twice...... itself turns around - when oscillators are beyond the limit, then the pair has not much strength anyway.

 
And I have something wrong with my eyesight on the pound I don't see any selling or buying........... but maybe a buy limit would be put at 56117 with a stop-maybe at 58400-59000 will gather.
 

are they waiting for the night?

stale for half a day...

Hello, night snipers )))))

Read, read in the beginning. BOO! - i think they're rowing! now what's up ????

Ilij:

are they waiting for the night?

stale for half a day...

ak people are trading eurochiefs at all.... ))))
Bicus:

Huh. Moose by the pound.

)))

It's a moose and the order was actually opened correctly...
 

Yeah, I agree... A bit dull for the day.

Eur stands still, yesterday's orders did not move much either, Yen stopped...

 
_new-rena:
That's why he's a moose, and the order was open the right way...

Whatever. The stop was only 15 pips.

Put another trap higher. But it looks like the pound sensed an ambush, doesn't want to go there.

 
Yen selling from the current 117.57 with no stop
