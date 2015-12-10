FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 453
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Call me Calculator )))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1m-6hN8vMxI
Orion at the start. No idea when or where it will fly )
Is the link right? What's there to see? I have a lot of lines like that as well, and they are much more accurate than extrema. My market model is accurate enough. What's your point?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1m-6hN8vMxI
Orion on launch. It is not clear when or where it will go.)
Launch postponed:The launch of the US Orion spacecraft has been delayed by a day for technical reasons
Preparing to fly to Mars. )
I don't understand what he's got to show a 20pp loss, I caught it on the yen (((( (he is a troll ))))))))) - he is a troll ))))))))))))).
On kiwibax, I'm going to buy bay to 7850 if there's a bounce.
I didn't talk much about the corners either.
By the number of bars.
This is the pound, the same 45 corners and a couple of channel corners clamping the price
I would have bought a programme like this ...
I would too :-(