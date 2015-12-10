FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 161
Freeze, freeze, wolf tail. Fall, fall, fucking eura.
)))
I guess everyone is kinda waiting for the Eurofrank at 1.2000 - 10 farts left ))... wait for it... maybe even till november 27 they'll mu-mu race...
Has anyone seen 1.20? In 2008 it was 0.97.........I wish I could wait for 0.81:
someone's ginger is pissed...
Bicus, why do you want the eu to fall? Today its decline is standard for a flat, in accordance with Elliott wave theory - all last week it was flat, it's called trading......... I do not understand this physical phenomenon in nature........... whether sharks have quieted down and we see market noise, or aliens rebuild the communication channel........ I know - the market can throw you anywhere, but rather where we do not expect. In my screenshot, the price is clamping a classic triangle by Wednesday-Thursday and I would not be surprised if it breaks up.
fix on the rollback:
Bicus, why do you need the eura to fall?
What do you mean, why? Because I'm selling it.
And waves or flotsam, sharks from Walstreet, triangles... I don't even know the words.
and it's about time you knew the honour...
Thank you !