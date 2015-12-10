FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 672
You have to weep there.)
And Sensei is not quite right, he' s not thinking about making money, he's trying to stop people from getting his hands on him)))
is a stop of 100 farts a stop? if 500 is normal, they probably won't get it)))
The last quote I saw was 78, but is it worth it on A?
Please note that it's currently not possible to open USDRUB trades across any of our platforms.
The lack of liquidity from our providers, due to extreme levels of volatility in the market, means that USDRUB traders are currently close-only.
Milled...(((.
USDRUB trades close-only
So they refused. at least they realised that without having eaten bread you should not go to the market.... and Strange did not believe that the situation is under the control of the russian Federation.
This is going to be a showdown...
personally, i'm going to exchange my quid for roubles now, as long as it is expensive.
well ... absorption is not everyone's cup of tea. it seems that it depends on the situation - when 500 and when 100 farts are enough for a stop ...
I just wrote! - Take out the ruble (and called them names), didn't you read it?
Sberbank no longer shows what it sells for, but what it buys for. It's all going to come down.
but no, look - it showed))))
How is such a wild opening possible? Are there any survivors?
