FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 646
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
is there a show on today's thread?
)))
is there a show on today's thread?
)))
Yes, the teacher got a little excited, maybe the crocodile isn't catching)))))
Check the news on Voronezh, is everything OK there?)
What's going on?
http://tass.ru/ekonomika/1648326
What's going on - it's OK - it's just that someone already knows something about what's going to happen on the 17th))
what happens on the 17th?
Yes, the teacher is getting worried, maybe the crocodile isn't catching)))))
Check the news on Voronezh, is everything OK there?)
and here I promised to show you:
Yes, the teacher is getting worried, maybe the crocodile isn't catching)))))
Check the news on Voronezh, is everything OK there?)
and here I promised to show you: