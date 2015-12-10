FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 635

gnawingmarket:
Mysteriously............ in my inflamed brain the phenomenon of the Delphic Oracle immediately arises..................Rena,is there a link about the physical meaning or did you mean the personal experience of trial and error of everyone?
no link. just think about it. the bank has a wider spread than the forex. but the forex will not jump higher than the bank, but it can reduce both to the buy and sell price of the bank. it's strange but true.
 
Ishim:
price movement is random, any randomness constraint (setting conditions) - leads to counteraction, left one constraint far outside the channel as a necessary evil.(stop loss) Perfect systems have no randomness constraint and can replay repeatedly.(the key here is in the word repeatedly!)
You are definitely smoking something, but the point is........... i.e. a perfect system has no stop loss, and what is "repeatedly outplaying" - beating the market or fixing a loss with repeated profits?
 
_new-rena:
no link. you just have to think about it. the bank has a wider spread than forex. but forex will not jump above the bank, but has the ability to pare both the buy and sell price of the bank. strange but true.
Well-.........dak..........a I mean! Basically...... and We're here........ if anything!
gnawingmarket:
Well-.........dak..........a I mean! Basically...... and We're here........ if anything!

The most difficult thing is to determine these levels beforehand. volumes have nothing to do with it. volumes can only explain the impulse that led to a sharp price movement, but after... as they say, we've lost the essence and physics of the process. therefore, the market will not help in forex trading in any way.

i can't deny that sometimes i manage to find these levels based on previous history. about two times out of three times i get it right.

 
Aren't you simplifying the process of forming a quote with the concept of bank only? What about funds, government financials, London and Chicago stock exchanges, the mood of the crowd, etc. etc............... Maybe with so many physical influences on price, you really can't determine the price direction without Gann and Fibonacci?
 
We look out for futures, look at indexes, draw levels and zones, study economic news........... but we have to study Gann's square and the Golden Ratio rules? ...............It can come as a thought that we, to doll's delight, are too busy studying and predicting the mass of technical influences on a quote, while Gann and Fibonacci have already found the rules of success.
We should study the black square.
 
_new-rena:
You have to study the black square.

Finished the post.

About the black square-I like the last variation:

it's really cool. who sees what. again, it's redundant.

but the empty square is about everything and is more informative. like don't rush - just think

 

so, theory aside, we've got our first set-up...

25 p. waiting on base....

