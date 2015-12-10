FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 635
Mysteriously............ in my inflamed brain the phenomenon of the Delphic Oracle immediately arises..................Rena,is there a link about the physical meaning or did you mean the personal experience of trial and error of everyone?
price movement is random, any randomness constraint (setting conditions) - leads to counteraction, left one constraint far outside the channel as a necessary evil.(stop loss) Perfect systems have no randomness constraint and can replay repeatedly.(the key here is in the word repeatedly!)
no link. you just have to think about it. the bank has a wider spread than forex. but forex will not jump above the bank, but has the ability to pare both the buy and sell price of the bank. strange but true.
Well-.........dak..........a I mean! Basically...... and We're here........ if anything!
The most difficult thing is to determine these levels beforehand. volumes have nothing to do with it. volumes can only explain the impulse that led to a sharp price movement, but after... as they say, we've lost the essence and physics of the process. therefore, the market will not help in forex trading in any way.
i can't deny that sometimes i manage to find these levels based on previous history. about two times out of three times i get it right.
We look at futures, look at indices, draw levels and zones, study economic news........... should we study the Gann square and the Golden Ratio rules?
You have to study the black square.
Finished the post.
About the black square-I like the last variation:
it's really cool. who sees what. again, it's redundant.
but the empty square is about everything and is more informative. like don't rush - just think
so, theory aside, we've got our first set-up...
25 p. waiting on base....