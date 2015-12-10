FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 321

New comment
 
stranger:
Tuma, finished reading a bit here, you asked where, to where, what, how. It says. "If it breaks through the previous top, buy it on the pullback, if not, sell it..." What a bullshit, no predictions, nothing(((


oops...

What if it breaks through the previous one and goes to the next one?

that was the forecast.

Waiting 6 21:44 # RU https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page289

Thanks !

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия. - Страница 289 - Категория: общее обсуждение
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
I see....... yes,yesterday the pound could have been sold short........not for nothing I closed the bai before that-feel the flags mean.............

ac whistled 140 farts down and hasn't stopped yet, of course not for nothing if half-depo in trades))))

 

The pound is still under pressure, but it won't go far......... it's more likely to have a reversal chatter.

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

The pound is still under pressure, but it won't go far......... it's more likely to have a reversal chatter.

are you getting margin on your screen?

The brown one's not clear.

 
_new-rena:

do you have margin on the screen?

brown - not clear

I have no time, I'll tell you later..... just running up to answer....... I've noticed the behaviour, but what does it show????......... not a grail and not a swiss watch.
 
Hey, everybody! Profits! What have we got here? In the kingdom of Denmark?
[Deleted]  
kwinto:
Hey, everybody! Profits! What have we got here? In the kingdom of Denmark?

Hi!

crocodile not catching, no coconut growing (((!

Have you had anything else like this in the terminal?

 
_new-rena:

Hi!

crocodile not catching, no coconut growing (((

Have you had anything else like this in the terminal?

What? wrong quote?
[Deleted]  
kwinto:
What? The wrong quote?
it's right, that's the point. was it?
 
not after that if you are talking about the Euro... as for the bx, there are 9 such quotes so it will be sudden )) like in december 2008 on the daily...
1...314315316317318319320321322323324325326327328...871
New comment