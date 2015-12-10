FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 321
Tuma, finished reading a bit here, you asked where, to where, what, how. It says. "If it breaks through the previous top, buy it on the pullback, if not, sell it..." What a bullshit, no predictions, nothing(((
oops...
What if it breaks through the previous one and goes to the next one?
that was the forecast.
Waiting 6 21:44 # RU https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page289
Thanks !
I see....... yes,yesterday the pound could have been sold short........not for nothing I closed the bai before that-feel the flags mean.............
ac whistled 140 farts down and hasn't stopped yet, of course not for nothing if half-depo in trades))))
The pound is still under pressure, but it won't go far......... it's more likely to have a reversal chatter.
are you getting margin on your screen?
The brown one's not clear.
Hey, everybody! Profits! What have we got here? In the kingdom of Denmark?
Hi!
crocodile not catching, no coconut growing (((!
Have you had anything else like this in the terminal?
What? The wrong quote?