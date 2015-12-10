FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 108
It's on
Eh, boring shit. Thought we'd at least go to the noughties today. You might as well go to M5, there's always something interesting there.
Here we go
In a couple of hours it's going to go up for sure. The bulls are waiting for more bears.
Midterm, who woke up.
The distribution of honestly earned earnings is over.
Now until 21.12.2014, the Euro will be fooling around, provoking both bulls and bears.
ha, goodbye balance ;) it will not go up, at least not in the near future)))
Perhaps a diamond is forming while I will stick to the upward move.
