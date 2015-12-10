FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 108

Eh, boring shit. I thought we'd at least go to the noughties today. You might as well go to the M5, there's always something interesting there.
I'm trading M1. It's fun.
 
Eh, Speculator... There's going to be a body blowout...
 
Here we go

What, that's it, we're here? ) (Bicus was talking about the trend yesterday...)
 
In a couple of hours it's going to go up for sure. The bulls are waiting to get their hands on more bears.
 
Ha, goodbye balance ;) it will not go up, at least not in the near future)))
 

Midterm, who woke up.

The distribution of honestly earned earnings is over.

Now until 21.12.2014, the Euro will be fooling around, provoking both bulls and bears.

 
Perhaps a diamond is forming while I will stick to the upward move.

is this how they're not going to stop now? it's just getting a bit tiresome....
