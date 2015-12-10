FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 157
Hi all ! Thanks for the link and the picture !
In this situation I plan to salt the Eurochku from here.
and the bikes are at .375?
There will be a return there. But not now and not tomorrow.
But it is necessary to reach 1.3750 with a hairpin. Because at the moment I predict the ceiling at 1,36 something (long term).
And this situation on the Eurochka says (from the picture on the last page) ...I should buy on the hai ?
Thanks !
I'm in my 50s, I need a change in my life.
not closed yet. They are.
Thank you!
Hey naked one, you're going to lose your tambourine... :-)))
I saw that this is a demo, you have a very difficult situation on your account - the margin is very small and only 170%, one spread widening in the news (or the opening of markets on Monday, also the spread widens) - it would just kill your account.
Open a new demo account (additional) and on the rebuilt your system, start over
good
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/26093
You may not look at the past ones, this is also a "demo" cent account more for testing
Sold the euro.