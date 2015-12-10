FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 157

New comment
 
tuma88:
Hi all ! Thanks for the link and the picture !


In this situation I plan to salt the Eurochku from here.

And the bikes at .375?
 
iIDLERr:
and the bikes are at .375?
They're not closed yet. They are.

There will be a return there. But not now and not tomorrow.
But it is necessary to reach 1.3750 with a hairpin. Because at the moment I predict the ceiling at 1,36 something (long term).

And this situation on the Eurochka says (from the picture on the last page) ...I should buy on the hai ?
Thanks !
 
iIDLERr:

I'm in my 50s, I need a change in my life.

Hey, you'll lose your tambourine... :-)))
 
tuma88:
not closed yet. They are.

There will be a return. But not now and not tomorrow.
But it is necessary to reach 1.3750 with a hairpin. As I predict the ceiling of 1.36 and something for now.


Thank you!
We can't do that. 10-30 pips, and fuck it.
 
zoritch:
Hey naked one, you're going to lose your tambourine... :-)))
Zorich, I don't mean to scold you.... You drive an Audi and I drive an Upele... and you drink beer, and I drink Jamison. we're different... fucking priorities...
[Deleted]  

,.

 
server:

I saw that this is a demo, you have a very difficult situation on your account - the margin is very small and only 170%, one spread widening in the news (or the opening of markets on Monday, also the spread widens) - it would just kill your account.

Open a new demo account (additional) and on the rebuilt your system, start over

good

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/26093

You may not look at the past ones, this is also a "demo" cent account more for testing

Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: UberTrade real
Торговые сигналы для MetaTrader 4: UberTrade real
  • 100.00 USD
  • Irip Irip
  • www.mql5.com
Торговый Сигнал UberTrade real для MetaTrader 4: копирование сделок, мониторинг счета, автоматическое исполнение сигналов и социальный трейдинг
 
Pecks, I told you to change your username and password to your own after copying the files!
 
Sold the euro.
 
Bicus:
Sold the euro.
Also, sold euros
1...150151152153154155156157158159160161162163164...871
New comment