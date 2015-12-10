FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 446
We'll see in the next episode. Will Zorich save Russia!!!
Uchitel's new revelations.
Where will the buckaroos close...?
Question )))) Is it possible to make more money on the demo eu than on the real yen? )))
And she's shaking Eura... like a sawmill...
sick???
I'll open it and see if it sticks...
I will share with you)) the ruble seems unlikely to be saved// unless the war in Ukr ends and oil prices increase// OR Zorich's help)! No matter what they say, information from one of the heads of the Central Office of the Bank of Russia (I will not say who, as the forum is open) that there are no plans to invest in economic measures// I wish I could write more but I am afraid! Also the expectations of a stronger rouble last week// information not from the media /////
Strange looks like he got whacked on the Jew.
What a shaking Eura...
Just in time you wrote//// I looked and there's such a good growth))