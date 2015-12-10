FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 446

stranger:

We'll see in the next episode. Will Zorich save Russia!!!

Uchitel's new revelations.

Where will the buckaroos close...?

I'll share with you)) the ruble seems unlikely to be saved// unless the war in Ukr ends and oil prices rise// OR Zorich helps)! No matter what they say, information from one of the heads of the Central Office of the Bank of Russia (I will not say who, as the forum is open), that no investments in economic measures are planned// I wish I could write more but I am afraid! Also the expectation of ruble strengthening last week// information not from the media /////
 
artikul:

Question )))) Is it possible to make more money on the demo eu than on the real yen? )))

Professor, when you make money I think you will solve this question for yourself, I believe in you))))
 

And she's shaking Eura... like a sawmill...

sick???

Ilij:

I'll open it and see if it sticks...


Ilya, easy, easy... ))))
 
Evgen-ya1:
What hope is there, well, maybe for Zoric)
 
artikul:

Strange looks like he got pinched on the yen
 
Ishim:
Strange looks like he got whacked on the Jew.
you wrote just in time//// I looked and there was such a good rise))
 
Ilij:

She'll screw everyone as usual )))) Someone's already been fucked)))
Evgen-ya1:
it means that it was the wrong guy who told you this a long time ago. we know better here, the teacher tells us. The rupee will not go according to rumours, it has to come from banks. And that's not developed yet.
 
Evgen-ya1:
Just in time you wrote//// I looked and there's such a good growth))
It's a good one.
