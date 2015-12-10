FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 346
Strange is right.
http://ria.ru/world/20141130/1035863366.html
stop should not take away profit and should be set taking into account support/resistance levels. Ishim just missed two sells
Yes, the stop is placed here
just to be clear.
picture
Not just "in pips from price".
Hey there !
Spinning the blue ball....
1.2150 and 1.2190 comes out. Pivot point for buying.
So I may have overreacted (maybe) about the tops.
That is, to sell now on the pullbacks.
And if in the morning( with the opening) there will be a GEP up, then we can salt.
Thanks !
Oh, I don't know.
I'm still holding my buy.
................ who sees serious support at what price on the pound? ...........................
No comment.
No comment.
I cannot believe such predictions at all. We'll see when we get there. And specifically, the indicators MAY indicate the point + - but in the meantime =)
I've heard Cameron say that England intends to leave the eurozone..... people at that level do not make statements "off the wrong foot" - it means they have calculated some goal and this goal has been agreed by those who move the stock markets.
The question is whether the pound's movement to the bottom (52 for me) is beneficial for the British or whether everyone will talk to them, fearing losing the eurozone, etc........... They will break down and the pound and the euro will not be a correction.
......By the way,I was always surprised how the coming political and economic events fit nicely into the classical theory of the graphical behaviour of prices,i.e. personally I have no doubt that the price will be at 52........ but at the moment the pound has approached the historical zone of volatility and supports and may correct or even reverse at any.............. I can not imagine how to trade it - weak,not worthy.
Sorry, the internet is down.
Lactone, the buyers' takeout on gold is clear, no options here, but I do not see any serious support above 900.
As for the survey for a week, it is not a term for me, and the hundredth time I repeat - do not make predictions, trade what is there, if I think that the chiff should be salted, I do it, 9680 is hanging, stop 9735.
For the pound, it means that no one sees support at 5567?
Dothe Russians benefit from such a fall in the rouble? But the thing is that no one will ask anyone. Analysts here have been racking their brains with reasons for the crisis, and there is only one reason - they bought up the dollar for quid that they can print in unlimited quantities without any consequences for the states, they put the sheikhs with their oil under the bench, They will come anyway, but they will come when they are told to and at the price they are told), all in order to show who is the boss and to consolidate the shaken "foundations of democracy" and to make some extra cash)))
I think I've answered why it fits, it was well prepared)
Irip, the pictures are beautiful))))