gnawingmarket:
He sees us and hears us.

But how will HE show us the way now?(((

pound

 
stranger:

It seems your faith in HIM is true, so listen and you will hear HIM in your heart. And so HE will guide you to the true path. )))
 
tol64:
This is a trojan.
 
Индикатор канала Келтнера.
 
tol64:
Well, if shaman's predictions are 90% accurate, what do we do now? If he says "BUY" - you have to sell immediately. For the entire depot.

Matroskin has already conducted an experiment - I traded on his predictions - he lost

I don't know why I traded so fast, but I opened profit and smiled =)

 
IRIP:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7315 is a good indicator

I prefer the "turtle" channel 20 and 60 for breakdown.

 
stranger:
Quinto, I understand buying and speculating on a figure or two, but why keep buying things that go down?
Imagine buying in July 2012 - as I was buying, I was buying and closing in december 2013 - what's the profit?)
 
kwinto:
Thing is, there was buying in June 10, in July 12, gutted support and the hai was not renewed, suggestive))))
 
Silent:
This is a Trojan.
IRIP:

Just kidding. Let it rest for now. ))
 
kwinto:
Imagine bought in July 2012 - as I was refinancing and closed in december 2013 - what's the profit? crazy))

Have you looked at the metals?

Tol64:
Just kidding. Let it rest for now. ))

I am too. Not about him either :-)

