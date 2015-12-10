FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 777

Now on TV they are raving about the details of Elton John's marriage to his younger friend. The children were shown being raised by these "parents". It's the end of the world! I advise other people not to watch TV, but I am watching it myself.
 
stranger:
That's not the way to think in the moment, look wider, tavaristch)))

how much wider...

the whole dolly plan showed in the link

GBPAUD here wants to cum...

grow up

 
Sir Elton John))))))))))))))))))))))))

Ilya, so where's the harrier going?)

oops, 777 page=) check in =)
 
In 35 mins news on the dollar.......... pairs should move.
 
don't bring me up with that, John.


 
The Queen's title to him, and you don't bring me up...

 
Euroena is starting to look beautiful

There's a wagonload of news tomorrow.

Will go to the sell side (as will the yen, though...)

Nine hours from now, the Holliday bank in Japan.
 
Goes to the buy, breaks through the mighty wrist and is gone))))
