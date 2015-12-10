FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 124
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Greetings to all the fair company, visiting you again on the new branch. You're writing like a machine gun... the branch is booming.
Thought I'd share this link, see how you can make money in real life...
http://investor.moex.com/ru/statistics/2014/default.aspx?gr=12
And it's all real, I won't tell you my investor number... :0))
a stranger started it and left. the branch went dead...
bragging is like pampering. ;))
Your balm is faith!? You're welcome! )
Is this a pity or a good thing?
...I don't know much about these things and I don't want to get into it..... but I see a wave up and up - i.e. the wave is being dragged by the hair, and this is not a wave (of which life consists), but a bullshit in sour oil......
eurik sold 2431, while knyapal caught on, gone.
I propose the following price trajectory for EUR/USD
Here is the trajectory of the EUR/USD price movement
so they will:
so they will:
Here is the trajectory of the EUR/USD price movement
Looks to me like I'm expecting it here
Although there is no interest.