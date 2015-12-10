FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 514
Any window can be controlled.
CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS is the chart height property in pixels.
i did not write anything about profit (((, 3% stop 140pp., with two orders 3% stop 200pp.
Uh-huh. No open account, no monitoring, no trades.
He charges at least 10k quid a lecture, why the hell would he trade if the flow of suckers keeps coming?
You need to count and plan further, there is no way to do it without it. you need to get equity on paper first - which way you like to go up or down, it's a matter of taste ))))
Yes there's a stop - once a quarter - yes of course I'll count and plan
A grand per person.
From the snout.
I agree, how much of a profit then? maybe not worth waiting for a quarter?
What kind of profit? You're dreaming, though. There's only quarterly losses planned:
What kind of profit? There's only planned losses.
That's what I'm telling him. I think he's counting already.
When both profit and loss are planned, the strategy will follow.
