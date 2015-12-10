FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 783
https://meduza.io/news/2014/12/23/krupneyshie-goskompanii-eksportery-obyazali-prodavat-valyutnuyu-vyruchku
On 18 December, the government obliged the five largest state-exporting companies(Gazprom, Rosneft ALROSA, Zarubezhneft and the producer of polished diamonds, the Smolensk-based Kristall Production Association), including their subsidiaries, to bring their "net foreign exchange assets" to a level no higher than as of 1 October 2015.taking into account their subsidiaries, are to bring their "net foreign currency assets" to a level no higher than that as of October 1, 2015, and not to exceed this figure thereafter. The instruction must be implemented according to a schedule, which the companies must agree with the Central Bank.
...
What if (given a good entry) we don't put any stops at all?
that's bullshit, isn't it?
if you enter - wait for profit, then open the opposite one, according to the signal...
and when to close?
The news on the pound is coming soon. After the news and see where the currency is relative to others.