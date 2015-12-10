FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 856

Silent:
oops))

What a gift for New Year's Eve ))))

 
_new-rena:
There's a lot to talk about on the 4-Rka. The autobahn isn't as tough there either. Ishim there?
Haven't seen it.
 
stranger:


How is the mashka with the red tip doing? Where is the tip looking?
 
 
gnawingmarket:
Yes,I saw Ilya there........... and Eidler showed up there........... and Wizard who?
Wizard, about a year ago, went off to walk in other people's monasteries.)
 
gnawingmarket:
How's the red tip mashka doing? Where's the tip looking?

Oh, her tip is doing fine)))

♪ and the eureka's not in yet ♪)

 
stranger:
...

and the euroland is not going to let in yet)

The pound will give it strength :-)

ps New Year's flattening might be a good reason to change the layout.

 
Silent:
The pound will give it strength :-)

Nah, just the harrier, that's what the Master said...

I don't expect the pound above 5585 today either.

That's the kind of bullshit)

 
stranger:

Nah, just the harrier, that's what the Master said...

I don't expect the pound above 5585 today either.

Oops... and what, sell already?

... I'll go short, I'll go short...

ps I'm not expecting much of a move either. Except for the index.

 
Silent:

Oops... and what, sell it already?

... If it's a short, it's a short...

ps I'm not expecting much of a move either. Except for the index.

Why sell, except to fix the half, and there is not much sense to move now.
