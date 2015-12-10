FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 623

Ilij:

well...


and the opinion about 10 guaranteed pips a day i voiced...

Total bullshit. Doll doesn't give guarantees)

200\5=40.

 
I mean the long term...


 
Ilij:
i mean long term...

What long term?)

Ilya, the correction started in case you haven't noticed)

GWRCHIF, fuck, what long term if you have a TP next to the entrance, sell it long term)

 
whose - what?

only and the correction comes from the level (because after the execution of my bai)


 
i don't need it at all

20 pips a day would suit me completely.

 
So buy or sell, eur whatever and close them out)))))))))))))))))))))))))))0000
 
OK, the Volga froze over, fishermen have been pounding the ice with their drills.

I'm going to the cottage to have a look at the sick...

IRIP:
Why sell... just - it's interesting to look at statistics and analysis
You can't tell anything from the trades. Everything seems to be more than clear. two different approaches but the result is almost the same - +/-...
 

Monday is the expiry of the December futures.

On the Euro I see a correction to 34-35 and a fall to parity or below, on the Pound 63 and down, so to speak)

 
For now, here's the tidbit:

But before that there is an outstanding debt at 2189 - 2219:


