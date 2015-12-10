FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 489

Fisht_1:
You meant to say resistance.......... in this variant I've sold out on support.

I didn't say what I wanted to say.)

 
zoritch:

https://yadi.sk/d/i40-rbNJdBZ7b

You get another try next week, from 1201.5)
stranger:
I'll give you another try next week, from 1201.5)
It's a good idea, because I was hoping for an automatic, I don't want to miss out on the good stuff.
 
gip:

Analyst by Alpari https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kjmpa6tmjQY

There has been nothing extraordinary in terms of oil supply and demand, there is an increase in supply but a slight one. Normally oil price is inelastic to supply and demand. On the fundamentals, there is no sign of a fall.

His hypothesis: the oil price was overvalued from the fundamentals for some reason. When the easing programmes were switched off, the price fell below the fundamentals. If the price was speculatively overpriced, it may as well be speculatively underpriced now.

That's my point about the ruble.

I can tell you without hypotheticals, speculation for profit is all the reasons.

I give you the vodka. ))) Everything in this world is done in order to make money and to undercut someone.

Yeah, you let the speculators change the exchange rate, but why can't the central bank and the government? They have more power than the speculators.
 
gip:
There are such speculators out there that governments with their (no, not their) Central Bank are nervously smoking on the sidelines)))
On capital, yes, but speculators do not have tools such as duty rates taxes issue demands-fines.
 
stranger:
?
 
gip:
There is one country that can build up the money supply painlessly for itself, and use that money to influence anything and everything. Or do you think the rise of the quid, the pressure on Russia and some Middle Eastern countries, the pressure on the sheikhs and Europe is just a coincidence?
