FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 212

New comment
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
he's a big investor, he's allowed))

Exactly!

well, that's my point too ))))

speculator, what are you jigging now - selling/buying? i sold my jigger, not to be bored - i made a jigger for fun ))))

I'm gonna jiggle with him now, maybe we can push $7 to a mule? ))))

 
_new-rena:

Exactly!

well, that's my point too ))))

speculus, where are you jigging now - selling/buying? i sold my jigger, not to be bored - i made a jigger for fun ))))

we'll jiggle together now and see if we can't boost $7 to a multitasker. ))))

i'm in the eu buying this morning, i'm jigging all 7$, it's gotta work otherwise))
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
I've been shopping on the eu this morning. I'm down $7 on the whole thing.
Ahhhh, I get it. When are you gonna sell it to me? ))))
 
_new-rena:
Ahhhh, I see. When will you sell it to me ? ))))

it's still in the process of being assembled and it's too early to sell))


[Deleted]  
Spekul:

for now, still collecting as I go, but it's too early to sell))


)))) well, it's easy to see who's the big investor here, i.e. the juggernaut ))))

monster, strong vagabond, keep it up!

 
_new-rena:

))) well, you can see who's a big investor here ))))

monster, you're a big tramp, keep it up!

I have yet to grow to a small investor, from my $7 invested

i'm a small investor and i'm going to grow up to be a small investor from my $7 investment

such and such a pie))

[Deleted]  
Spekul:

Well, I'm not even close to being a small investor yet, with my $7 invested.

i mean, you spend as much on the operation as the big guy, so the big guy might envy you )))
 
_new-rena:
I mean, you spend as much on the operation as the big guys, so the big guys might be jealous )))
I agree there's less risk of loss, but that's for now.
[Deleted]  
Spekul:

The point is that the more the equity grows in this account, the less risk I will put on it.

that's the pie))

Well, I've made the same strategy.
 
_new-rena:
Well, I've made the same strategy.
It's a good strategy, but here I'll start losing to the speculator, because his risk percentage grows along with equity
1...205206207208209210211212213214215216217218219...871
New comment