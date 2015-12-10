FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 212
he's a big investor, he's allowed))
Exactly!
well, that's my point too ))))
speculator, what are you jigging now - selling/buying? i sold my jigger, not to be bored - i made a jigger for fun ))))
I'm gonna jiggle with him now, maybe we can push $7 to a mule? ))))
speculus, where are you jigging now - selling/buying? i sold my jigger, not to be bored - i made a jigger for fun ))))
we'll jiggle together now and see if we can't boost $7 to a multitasker. ))))
I've been shopping on the eu this morning. I'm down $7 on the whole thing.
Ahhhh, I see. When will you sell it to me ? ))))
it's still in the process of being assembled and it's too early to sell))
)))) well, it's easy to see who's the big investor here, i.e. the juggernaut ))))
monster, strong vagabond, keep it up!
I have yet to grow to a small investor, from my $7 invested
such and such a pie))
I mean, you spend as much on the operation as the big guys, so the big guys might be jealous )))
The point is that the more the equity grows in this account, the less risk I will put on it.
Well, I've made the same strategy.