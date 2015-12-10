FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 176
Hey! How's it going?
Hey! All right!
What are you trading? ... If you want to take profits, you have to wait a day or two, why not take profits? ))))) you waited until you were in the red, why should you not go on the profit?
don't make this up - i've been waiting a week for a 2250 profit.
Are you referring to the previous fomics??? You've already had a profit there)))) they take it if you give it to them.... i told you that time - why wait?
No )))) after the bai, now it's a sell ( why didn't I go to 26 and I was going to)
yes yes yes, you have the right idea ))))
Here is an upside variant! At 2620 I open one more sell and at 25th I fix everything +, of course after the second sell I make a general stop!
Ha.
Fucking Evra is in her repertoire. )))
One way or another she's going down. She's getting a last gasp.
How everyone loves the eura on this forum! On this occasion, I would like to remind you of a few well-known truths:
_The higher the love, the lower the kisses........(song);
_He who loves must share the fate of him whom he loves (Bible);
...........................................
However, the very moment to buy the euwr......... e.g. to 27000.........
SL 24960............ or to cut in, as there is an option of sliding down the D1 level to the area of 24800