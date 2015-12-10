FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 260

New comment
 
_new-rena:
I understand. I simply explained to him that with the right approach, a deal lasts one or three days, not several months.
Ideally it's a deal like Eidler's and North's - from a couple of months. And the resistance on the pound at 5730-35 will be bumped - that's 99% and it will be very boo-boo for trend followers, a man when he does not know what to say, he remembers the "trend", but they do not take into account the support and resistance.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Ideally, the deals are like Eidler's and North's - from a couple of months. And the pound's resistance at 5730-35 will collapse - that's 99% and it will be very boo-boo for trend followers, a man when he does not know what to say, he remembers the "trend", but they do not take into account the support and resistance.
this can also happen. i'm just learning from him. he will show me a new lesson, let's go on))))
 

That's where the yen is at 117.95 with all the ohhhhhh.... volumes?

Why is the quid back under resistance?

etc)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

That's where the yen is at 117.95 with all the ohhhhhh.... volumes?

Strange, how did you figure out 117.95 - can't see a number like that? (it's time to write a program - boring so far)
 
_new-rena:
Strange, and how did you figure 117.95 - can't see such a figure? (time to write a program - boring so far)

Peeked))) It's the yen futures.

Why did the chif make two false upside breakdowns and come back under resistance?

So he's at 91. And I've been hearing about the trend.

Why did my buy in the loonie go out yesterday? So it's at 1.10 or 1.0850, which is more likely.

And now you can think about the euro, which is "trending down")))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Peeked))) It's the yen futures.

Why did the chif make two false upside breakdowns and come back under resistance?

So he's at 91. And I've been hearing about the trend.

Well, it's too early to tell.

I meant the other one. We need to break it down. Show me on the stick where the volumes were thrown at 117.95

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Peeked))) It's the yen futures.

Why did the chif make two false upside breakdowns and come back under resistance?

So he's at 91. And I've been hearing about the trend.

Why did my buy in the loonie go out yesterday? So it's at 1.10 or 1.0850, which is more likely.

And now you can think about the euro, which is "trending down")))

I don't give up. the target was announced and is still the same. it will go out either today 16-30 mc or on friday
 

Today's thoughts on the euro, bai only

bought without a stop

 
_new-rena:

Well, it's too early to draw conclusions yet.

I meant the other screenshot. We need to break it down. Show me on the stick where the volumes were thrown at 117.95

It's not too early for me, it's facts, I didn't get it out of my hand.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
It's not too early for me, it's facts, I didn't get it out of my hand.
I've never seen such tables before. you wanted to put it in the metaque. let's go with the second line of my post.
1...253254255256257258259260261262263264265266267...871
New comment