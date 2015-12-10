FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 260
I understand. I simply explained to him that with the right approach, a deal lasts one or three days, not several months.
Ideally, the deals are like Eidler's and North's - from a couple of months. And the pound's resistance at 5730-35 will collapse - that's 99% and it will be very boo-boo for trend followers, a man when he does not know what to say, he remembers the "trend", but they do not take into account the support and resistance.
That's where the yen is at 117.95 with all the ohhhhhh.... volumes?
Why is the quid back under resistance?
etc)
Strange, and how did you figure 117.95 - can't see such a figure? (time to write a program - boring so far)
Peeked))) It's the yen futures.
Why did the chif make two false upside breakdowns and come back under resistance?
So he's at 91. And I've been hearing about the trend.
Why did my buy in the loonie go out yesterday? So it's at 1.10 or 1.0850, which is more likely.
And now you can think about the euro, which is "trending down")))
Well, it's too early to tell.
I meant the other one. We need to break it down. Show me on the stick where the volumes were thrown at 117.95
Today's thoughts on the euro, bai only
bought without a stop
Well, it's too early to draw conclusions yet.
I meant the other screenshot. We need to break it down. Show me on the stick where the volumes were thrown at 117.95
It's not too early for me, it's facts, I didn't get it out of my hand.