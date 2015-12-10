FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 846

_new-rena:
The current forecast is 1.2155, but I'm still in the buy.
2145, and I don't see any buying there yet.
stranger:
The price average and other things have been hanging around since the morning, so far not allowing us to close.
 
The moon is invincible
stranger:
oil will soon be at 55 optimistically... I expect 40

 
Guys, let's stop working. Let's get drunk! :-) And relax!!!
 
_new-rena:

oil will soon be at 55 and optimistic...

stranger:
no, below 40 is a bummer for the states... I think 40 is the limit.

He will be Father Christmas if he gets his way ))))

 
Who worked hard... I suggest a rest...
I'M ON HOLIDAY.
 
_new-rena:
stranger:
