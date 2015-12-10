FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 846
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The current forecast is 1.2155, but I'm still in the buy.
2145, and I don't see any purchases there yet.
The moon is invincible.
I'm telling you, it's a masterpiece.)
oil will soon be at 55 optimistically... I expect 40
I'm telling you, it's a masterpiece. i buy it without worrying))))
oil will soon be at 55 and optimistic...
So they clearly said - even at 40 they will not scratch their ass, unless he gives the command fas))))
no, below 40 is a bummer for the states... I think 40 is the limit.
He will be Father Christmas if he gets his way ))))
no, below 40 is a bummer for the states... I think 40 is the end of the line.
What's the bummer for them? If you were to print your own money, would it be a bummer for you?)