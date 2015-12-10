FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 123

New comment
 
gpu can be bought on any pullback, up to 118
 

the yen is preparing for a correction and a rise in some yen is driving the price up

as the dolly has sold off already

CADJPY is selling off, heavy

 

Sold. First to go, to be exact!

Target:

 

I can offer EURAUD up to 4211 ...

and Chif, of course

 

Let's spit on the gold:

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
Rena, Yusuf writes that there is no health and he is looking for a successor to his idea of an indicator........ at first glance alchemy, but all basic science started with alchemy......You are good with brains and programming........... maybe it makes sense to bring the indicator to mind and sell it (and give it to me for free). ?????
i already looked at his indicator a couple of years ago and was not impressed. any indicator that draws (implies) any lines is not suitable for automated trading
[Deleted]  
Bicus:
Damn it, I got on the wrong horse. I should have bought usdjpy yesterday instead of selling the eu.
Both are correct and so are the euras (since friday). it's just that the euras was too early to close.
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:

Certainly speculation with the ruble....... and not without the help of our "poor Russians" from Rublevka and their foreign friends.... and maybe someone from the Central Bank...........Putin said we will find and punish........ if anyone trades the ruble, soon a holiday.....I do not care whether the ruble is falling or rising, but such a long rise in the pair will not do without a 60% decline.

the rate is not coming from the ceiling, what is there to look for and what do honest traders have to do with it - I don't get it. let them look for a doll - 1) the price quotes, i.e. who benefited from such a rate, 2) who had excessive turnovers for the dollar and the ruble in the end, 3) consider collusion or the opposite, hostility (in the foreign exchange market , more likely) between 1 and 2.
 

Greetings to all the fair company, visiting you again on the new branch. You're writing like a machine gun... the branch is booming.

Thought I'd share this link, see how you can make money in real life...

http://investor.moex.com/ru/statistics/2014/default.aspx?gr=12

And it's all real, I'm not telling you my investor number... :0))

 
gnawingmarket:

Sold. First one to go, to be exact!

Target:

182.80 buy, thank you.

gnawingmarket:

Let's spit on gold:

and afterwards, rubbing, for shine. 158 sold.

163 sold, too, if I have it this day.

1...116117118119120121122123124125126127128129130...871
New comment