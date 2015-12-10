FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 123
the yen is preparing for a correction and a rise in some yen is driving the price up
as the dolly has sold off already
CADJPY is selling off, heavy
Sold. First to go, to be exact!
Target:
I can offer EURAUD up to 4211 ...
and Chif, of course
Let's spit on the gold:
Rena, Yusuf writes that there is no health and he is looking for a successor to his idea of an indicator........ at first glance alchemy, but all basic science started with alchemy......You are good with brains and programming........... maybe it makes sense to bring the indicator to mind and sell it (and give it to me for free). ?????
Damn it, I got on the wrong horse. I should have bought usdjpy yesterday instead of selling the eu.
Certainly speculation with the ruble....... and not without the help of our "poor Russians" from Rublevka and their foreign friends.... and maybe someone from the Central Bank...........Putin said we will find and punish........ if anyone trades the ruble, soon a holiday.....I do not care whether the ruble is falling or rising, but such a long rise in the pair will not do without a 60% decline.
Greetings to all the fair company, visiting you again on the new branch. You're writing like a machine gun... the branch is booming.
Thought I'd share this link, see how you can make money in real life...
http://investor.moex.com/ru/statistics/2014/default.aspx?gr=12
And it's all real, I'm not telling you my investor number... :0))
182.80 buy, thank you.
Let's spit on gold:
and afterwards, rubbing, for shine. 158 sold.
163 sold, too, if I have it this day.