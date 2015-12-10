FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 341
Five major pairs and one H4 forecast on them. For trading, I look at 3 pairs of two majors and their cross - that's how I trade the cross. If we look at the data we'll see how many pairs we've got in the next month. And the main thing is the price reversal itself is unknown and unpredictable (the variant to look from the previous peak - told above).
Long term play often fails to justify itself
why? look at when the forecast was made and when the market turned around https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609 ))
And the fact that someone is trying to convince the market - this is all subjective
The fact is that we have big problems in the Eurozone (hence the fall of the Euro) and I think that they have only just begun.
Imagine that the Eurozone starts to collapse like a house of cards, then how much will the euro be worth?
?? You want to sell?)) You should have sold ... still on the same levels
what is it... Every post has to be explained...
i'm not suggesting to sell, just giving an example
In general, don't listen to anyone, trade the way you know how. Why do you have to prove something to someone?
I am trading. There is a signal - I enter. I have a signal - my position grows. There is an opposite signal - I sell or I make a profit and open an opposite one...
let's say, a U.S.S.R.
I was down, I put it in BEU because I didn't know what the buy move was.
But buy went above the sit and closed it at breakeven automatically. But the buy is still holding, but if the signal to sell will appear again I will sell... all this at one o'clock.
Just do not over sit and wait for the sky to fly or fall into the abyss, as soon as 1-1.5 profit appears, fix profit, take a rest and wait for the next signals, look at the range of flat on the same gold.
If you do not know the difference between a demo or a lal, you may sell and then immediately get a low, moreover, it happens with real-time traders, it never happens with screen traders who shine with naked screens. (If you do not know the exact number of pips, you will get a rise in the market. (I'm bragging again) (okay, just ask a few questions and that's it).
