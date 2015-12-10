FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 341

Ishim:
Five major pairs and one H4 forecast on them. For trading, I look at 3 pairs of two majors and their cross - that's how I trade the cross. If we look at the data we'll see how many pairs we've got in the next month. And the main thing is the price reversal itself is unknown and unpredictable (the variant to look from the previous peak - told above).
I will try to analyze it at my leisure. I will ask any questions. I will ask. Thank you.
 
Spekul:
Long term play often fails to justify itself
why? look at when the forecast was made and when the market reversed https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609 ))
Прогноз Пара Евро Доллар - Долгосрок
Прогноз Пара Евро Доллар - Долгосрок
  • 2014.10.09
  • kwinto
  • www.mql5.com
Итак, что мы имеем на данный момент – с 8го мая толпу пытаются убедить в том, что в Еврозоне все совсем плохо. Драги запустил вербальную интервенцию. Все повторяется - покупай (бакс) на слухах...
 
kwinto:
why? look at when the forecast was made and when the market turned around https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/72609 ))
has the market already reversed? you can't see anything here yet
 

And the fact that someone is trying to convince the market - this is all subjective

The fact is that we have big problems in the Eurozone (hence the fall of the Euro) and I think that they have only just begun.

Imagine that the Eurozone starts to collapse like a house of cards, then how much will the euro be worth?

 
subjectively in March we need to look at a reversal or a correction for the whole summer - what a reversal at the beginning of winter.
 
the fact is that the euro has no problems )) it's the states that have a problem the quid goes down - the euro goes up so the eu keeps fighting against the falling dollar)))))))
 
kwinto:
?? You want to sell?)) You should have sold ... still on the same levels

what is it... Every post has to be explained...

i'm not suggesting to sell, just giving an example

In general, don't listen to anyone, trade the way you know how. Why do you have to prove something to someone?

I am trading. There is a signal - I enter. I have a signal - my position grows. There is an opposite signal - I sell or I make a profit and open an opposite one...

let's say, a U.S.S.R.

I was down, I put it in BEU because I didn't know what the buy move was.

But buy went above the sit and closed it at breakeven automatically. But the buy is still holding, but if the signal to sell will appear again I will sell... all this at one o'clock.

 
Spekul:
Just do not over sit and wait for the sky to fly or fall into the abyss, as soon as 1-1.5 profit appears, fix profit, take a rest and wait for the next signals, look at the range of flat on the same gold.
So it goes like this
 
Ishim:
If you do not know the difference between a demo or a lal, you may sell and then immediately get a low, moreover, it happens with real-time traders, it never happens with screen traders who shine with naked screens. (If you do not know the exact number of pips, you will get a rise in the market. (I'm bragging again) (okay, just ask a few questions and that's it).
What the fuck do you care if your demo's a loser or not a loser? What do you want me to ask you? Why are the buys up and the sells down? Go practice.)
 
Spekul:
Spekul, only medium and long term play is justified, mouse fiddling always ends the same way.
