FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 616
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, you know, we have always realized that coupons are not money and many have not forgotten it even after the introduction of the hryvnia, so you should also remember that the ruble is not a currency).
The ruble has been a currency for a couple of weeks now.
They've already agreed with India to use the national currency.
It's just beginning.
1:100 ))
The ruble has been a currency for a couple of weeks now.
India has already agreed to use the national currency.
It's just getting started.
We're in the shit, not the economy))))
The problem is not the ruble or the treaties, the problem is that the world reserve currency is being used by the states or those behind them to manipulate the whole world.
The problem is that your government, and ours too, does not think about production, the construction of new enterprises, the development of agriculture, new developments, and nothing at all, they are happy with everything.
In the shit, not in the economy))))
The problem is not the ruble or the treaties but the fact that the world reserve currency is being used by the states or those behind them to manipulate the whole world.
this week (or maybe you read our forum) the government has taken many decisions and measures to control the turnover of the dollar and open the way to the ruble.
We'll see))))
i didn't mean it like that))):
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=2195138
This week (or maybe they read our forum) the government has taken many decisions and measures to control the turnover of the dollar and open the way to the ruble.
let's wait and see)))
This is child's play, they will not do it because they cannot. They will not do what has to be done, although we have it even worse, they just talk about portfolios and who to ask for money from...).
it looks like the 15 billion quid will do the trick (from the Europeans)...
Childish babbling won't work here.
it looks like the 15 billion quid will do the trick (from the Europeans)...
We don't do baby talk here.
It rolls everywhere, because they don't give a shit))))
And that brainless general that was posted yesterday - punish them, I am still laughing).
He rolls everywhere, because they don't give a shit))))
And that brainless general you posted yesterday - punish - still makes me laugh)
OK. we'll see what, if any, action is taken. he'll just have to report in the same way as everyone else.
HIM. shh, shh, we're both going to get chased away))))
He's expecting parity. Of course they will...
But he's got himself in a tough spot... He'll never get out of it now)))
It's hard to walk around
no,teacher needs to be told that 1 in 1 is not that close.