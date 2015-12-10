FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 474
Prog covered the poses, so it's just like everyone else now )))
Maybe they'll put a snot on the bulls' feet...
Hey, Eurochka.
I sold from 1.2307 and it went up. Support
Now what - broke 2307, that's a test.
Awesome....
Thank you!
you are delusional )))) and how many points of drawdown does the program or the account hold?
you are delusional )))) and how many points of drawdown does the software or the account hold?
Ishim, you forgot to ask - at what price was the sale (?) - what does the drawdown have to do with it?
Why are you on a first-name basis with him, and ....?
he's already got a buy in there - and he hasn't even started to fall yet )))))))
He's got a good buy in.
But how long that bayou lives is another question)