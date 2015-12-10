FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 474

artikul:

Prog covered the poses, so it's just like everyone else now )))

Well, if it's prog, that's another matter! )
 

Maybe they'll put a snot on the bulls' feet...


[Deleted]  
tuma88:
Hey, Eurochka.
I sold from 1.2307 and it went up. Support
Now what - broke 2307, that's a test.
Awesome....


Thank you!
Tuma, it's all a feuilleton and luck among the most resilient ))))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
you are delusional )))) and how many points of drawdown does the program or the account hold?
Ishim, you forgot to ask - at what price was the sale (?) - what does the drawdown have to do with it?
 
Ishim:
you are delusional )))) and how many points of drawdown does the software or the account hold?
Why are you on a first name basis with him and ....?
 
_new-rena:
Ishim, you forgot to ask - at what price was the sale (?) - what does the drawdown have to do with it?
he already had a buy in there - but the drop had not yet started )))))))
 
I must have done something to offend the Master....
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Why are you on a first-name basis with him, and ....?
You can trade on the ruble without breaking a sweat, because the target is known in advance)))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
he's already got a buy in there - and he hasn't even started to fall yet )))))))
Oh, I agree.
 

He's got a good buy in.

But how long that bayou lives is another question)

