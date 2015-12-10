FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 594

New comment
 
Ishim:

Investigative Committee proposes criminal penalties for currency market manipulation - http://top.rbc.ru/finances/11/12/2014/548999492ae596f55584b697

while at large...

Read. I know... :-)

Nabiulina - expressed her disagreement... :-)

 
IRIP:
most of them are painted, just for show ... it's like selling GOLDEN LANDS on the river to anyone who wants it
What's the point of drawing? I don't get it.)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Bye in the evening! went down in the morning (((.
Bye AP ))) (I've heard that somewhere...)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
What's the point of drawing? I don't get it, do I?)
advertising is the engine of commerce
 
_new-rena:
advertising is the engine of commerce
So what are they advertising? Well, they put up a state there, so what?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
So what are they advertising? Well, you put the state there and?
life is good, but only for us ))))
 
_new-rena:
Life is good, but only for us ))))
Shit, it turns out we're the only ones who have it bad.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Shit, it turns out we're the only ones in trouble...

we've got nothing, a little better than the worst. Roman over there, he's already read it... Wondering where the wind is blowing the rouble...

... and did a poll .............

 

Falling ))))

 
artikul:

Falling )))))

And ours is growing)))

1...587588589590591592593594595596597598599600601...871
New comment