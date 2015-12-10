FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 594
Investigative Committee proposes criminal penalties for currency market manipulation - http://top.rbc.ru/finances/11/12/2014/548999492ae596f55584b697
while at large...
Read. I know... :-)
Nabiulina - expressed her disagreement... :-)
most of them are painted, just for show ... it's like selling GOLDEN LANDS on the river to anyone who wants it
Bye in the evening! went down in the morning (((.
What's the point of drawing? I don't get it, do I?)
advertising is the engine of commerce
So what are they advertising? Well, you put the state there and?
Life is good, but only for us ))))
Shit, it turns out we're the only ones in trouble...
we've got nothing, a little better than the worst. Roman over there, he's already read it... Wondering where the wind is blowing the rouble...
... and did a poll .............
Falling ))))
Falling )))))
And ours is growing)))