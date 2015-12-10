FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We haven't gone to 115 yet.
here's from 112 shopping and go! =)
Not at 112, in fact, this week will be spent in the vicinity of levels
That's all on the euro, we may go about our business.
I liked how Zorich spoke about the pound - buy, he said, I am not greedy, then he smoked all and smokes)))
Did you understand what I wrote to you in the post above?
I'm getting used to the terminal!
Why get used to it?
I'm writing and trading on a tablet, too.
Why get used to it?
I'm writing and trading on a tablet, too.
EURNZD, why not?
Because no, the less you move, the more you get.
less is more...
EURAUD:
less is more...
EURAUD:
on the EuroAud, the target is 1.46 somewhere.
I don't deal in them, but I looked it up yesterday when you said 41 was shining.