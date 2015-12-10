FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 388

New comment
 
_new-rena:
do you have them there or higher?

below )))) (there is a high percentage of alphabet idiots in the market - the double bottom is their entry)

Pipsing has nothing to do with it - I wrote yesterday it has no effect on price movement. (pips can always).

 
Ishim:
below )))) (the market has a high percentage of idiots with ABCs - the double bottom is their entry)
Yes, as are those idiots who sell into that bottom and then wait two weeks for a refund)))) Or buy at 26.....
 
stranger:
Yeah, like those idiots who sell into that bottom and then wait two weeks for a refund))))
I sold earlier and higher if anything and now the money is waiting - now the move is dolly!
 
Ishim:
I sold earlier and higher if anything, and now the money's waiting - it's a doll's turn!
Yeah, all right, all right, I'm just saying. You're always right, oh....
 
stranger:
Yeah, like those idiots who sell into that bottom and then wait two weeks for a refund)))) Or buy at 26.....
I've already got it all mapped out for me. (looks like there will be no more buying on 26 - at least this year)
 
stranger:
Yeah, okay, okay, I'm just saying. You're right all the time, oh....
I'm right for me - that's enough for me. (there are options for not triggering - you can't do without that...)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I sold earlier and higher if anything, and now the money is waiting - it's the doll's turn!
Waiting - when the money can be given to the doll or when he replenishes the deposit, is that what you mean?
 
_new-rena:
waiting for the money to give the doll, is that what you're saying?
Yeah, he says - no farting without it))))
 
_new-rena:
waiting - when the money can be given to the doll, is that what you mean?
They both want to take it (who will win? Guess which one?)
 

this is bullshit... not the time... RR 56

1...381382383384385386387388389390391392393394395...871
New comment