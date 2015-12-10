FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 388
do you have them there or higher?
Pipsing has nothing to do with it - I wrote yesterday it has no effect on price movement. (pips can always).
below )))) (the market has a high percentage of idiots with ABCs - the double bottom is their entry)
Yeah, like those idiots who sell into that bottom and then wait two weeks for a refund))))
I sold earlier and higher if anything, and now the money's waiting - it's a doll's turn!
Yeah, like those idiots who sell into that bottom and then wait two weeks for a refund)))) Or buy at 26.....
Yeah, okay, okay, I'm just saying. You're right all the time, oh....
I sold earlier and higher if anything, and now the money is waiting - it's the doll's turn!
waiting - when the money can be given to the doll, is that what you mean?
this is bullshit... not the time... RR 56