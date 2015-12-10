FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 443
Ruble rises after Vladimir Putin's words on fighting currency speculation http://russian.rt.com/article/62778
at 55 start buying it's the best))))
Someone has such predictions. )))
Will there be a profit if I enter up every day from market 4,5 or 8 to 26.12.14 for USDRUB on its opening with constant lot, closing all positions on 26.12.14?
MoneyJinn, 2014.12.04 10:41
Target for next year: 100-200 p/$.
And how and when to enter decide for yourself.
a small outrage is being prepared
It's a wannabe.)
the eu didn't reach the channel by 3 pips, (i had to buy 13 higher)
it's because the pens are naughty, everything will be - what's the rush?
I opened one baika, but no - one more...
oh waaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy up....
MM is bullshit, but what are the goals then? Or just to buy just to buy?
P.s. oops, didn't notice, guys are doing a 100-200 corridor.
The objectives, and where to place the stop? Or just play with the demo?
It's like our Sensei, he woke up, scratched himself, ah, I'll salt the yen in the middle of the field).
