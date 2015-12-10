FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 443

IRIP:
Ruble rises after Vladimir Putin's words on fighting currency speculation http://russian.rt.com/article/62778
It went down, after what words I don't know, most likely after "we are on the right of the right I...a"))) He'd better keep quiet, Zorich is trying to raise the ruble and here he is))))
 
stranger:
at 55 start buying it's the best))))

Someone has such predictions. )))

 

a small outrage is being prepared


 
tol64:

Someone has such predictions. )))

It's a wishy-washy thing).
 
stranger:
It's a wannabe.)
Wants are measured by wants. ))
Ishim:
the eu didn't reach the channel by 3 pips, (i had to buy 13 higher)

it's because the pens are naughty, everything will be - what's the rush?

I opened one baika, but no - one more...

oh waaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy up....

 
stranger:
under 55 to start buying it's a good one))))

MM is bullshit, but what are the goals then? Or just to buy just to buy?

P.s. oops, didn't notice, guys are doing a 100-200 corridor.

 
stranger:
Aim, where to place the stop? Or just to play with it on the demo?

Well, if the target is 200, then, according to the strictest MM, the stop should be 1/3 of the profit.

So entry would look like this: Buy 1.00 USDRUB 55.000 Stop-loss 6,660 Take-profit 200.000

MM is not violated. Everything is fine.

 
