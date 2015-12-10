FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 638

gnawingmarket:

In general I agree - "What is life - game!

But I had a more technical question about a perfect system without limitations and something with repeated overlapping of results (I understand that it is negative) .................. the phrase intrigued me, so I wrote "you are smoking something", meaning knowledgeable priests with altered consciousness.

It's so general )))), specific techniques are used Which! - produce undesirable habits - turning into mania - hypnosis is used (or its effect) - logic circuits of the brain are used against the host ((((( (coding people from casinos! - do you think everyone is stupid?)
 
Ishim:
life is a game

stranger:

life is a game

If there's a lure, expect a divorce.
 
Ishim:
Now that's a meaningless phrase.
 

and that's a case in point:


 
stranger:
http://lenta.ru/news/2014/12/15/birza/))))) anything can be ))))
Ilij:

and that's a case in point:


You shouldn't do that, Ilya, it would look more solid on the m1)))
 
stranger:
the depot doesn't give a fuck about the frame...

she's happy with the lot.

 
Ilij:

Moved the market?)))

The TF does not matter, the price moves in time, and the TF was made for the Teacher, so he can see H1-H4))))

 
stranger:

No...

I'll fill up the car for a month ahead...

