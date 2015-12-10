FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 455
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
after a moose, it's bound to go in the right direction )))) (popular omen)
Although, according to all the sciences, breakeven reduces the expected payoff. But I'm not criticizing.
ZZZ on the yen already went down?
Breakeven is not an expectation of closing on b/y. It is just an insurance policy. What if Angela stumbles, you never know.
I do not see targets for TP yet, the pound is slowing down.
You are definitely selling euros. And why are you selling it, I can't understand. What is the logic behind it?
when everyone is definitely selling - it goes up - paradox))
Breakeven is not waiting to close b/w. It's just insurance. What if Angela stumbles, just in case.
I don't see any targets for TP yet, pound is slowing down.
All gone crosses:
One order not used- took it off the nzdcad and regretted it:
take it away...
No, in the sense that it is better to take a real loss at normal stops, than to cut the profit by transferring the stop to breakeven.
TP put, stop behind the channel should be kept. If it goes up, it will definitely stop at 1.24, there and close the sell. (well, if not, no).
TP put, stop behind the channel should be kept. If it goes up, it will definitely stop at 1.24, there and close the sell. (Well, if not, no).
TP put, stop behind the channel should be kept. If it goes up, it will definitely stop at 1.24, there and close the sell. (if not, no)
fatty ))))
When you buy the helicopter, do not forget to invite him to fly ))))
No, in the sense that it's better to take a real loss at normal stops than to slaughter the profit by moving the stop to breakeven.
It is accepted, of course. If the b/o is taken out, all other things being equal, funds will be freed up to re-enter, subject to adjustments as the situation warrants. You can also put it down for pyramiding...
It's debatable. The main thing is to have free margin.