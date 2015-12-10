FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 864
moot =)
What's so controversial about it?)
I will put it simply=) at the bottom there are still debts, but I will not trade in them, I will trade from these debts=)
The price is not going to go straight to them.)
On the screenshot, on the left, on the right, is the resistance.
Why is the ruble not trading today?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/268827
Hold one cautious buy trade to win back the fifth wave of the brown level?
Hold one cautious buy trade to win back the fifth wave of the brown level?
Hold one cautious buy trade to win back the fifth wave of the brown level don't you want?
Elks at different levels it will play out)))
where is there such a thing?
Yes it's already thrown in links a hundred times, on the CME.
Evra is totally dead))))
Professor, kick it with your foot)))
Yeah, I experimented with social media once.