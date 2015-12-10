FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 723

gnawingmarket:
Only mixed with psychoanalysis, but the message is clear.
From memory - what I remember. (Doll has tools! - how to work with you - no way to tell )
 

Ishim, you're very much overdoing it in self-hypnosis.........too forex.........it's simpler: a trading tactic (TS) is like a car, and a trader is like a driver. Without bringing the skills of driving his TS to intuition, you can't go far. Candlesticks, indicators show the past, and the future is seen by the driver, based on his experience.

I guess that's what you meant to say.............Oi! I'm standing in the back of myself. I'm getting sick of you here!

 
Ishim:
What about your Puppet, they dragged and dragged the pound, left it in the middle of the road and ran away)))
 
Ishim:
Stop scaring the newbies with the dummy )))
 
Ishim:
Nah. It's not his tools. It's everyone's.

And the puppet hasn't scratched yet today.


 
gnawingmarket:

Exactly right! Yes, Forex and hypnosis are one and the same (you may think that Forex is hypnotizing). I actually noticed it a long time ago and followed the statistics (pams on alps) - there is a worsening of managers' trading. I have noticed it long time ago and followed the statistics (in pams in alps). - Now I'm a new account everything will return 1 year maximum - then it may be 3 months to exhaustion)
 

What am I supposed to do with him?

 
artikul:
Stop scaring the newbies with the dummy ))))
on the other hand - the dummy can't see the programmers - the leakers, he doesn't need it )))))
 
stranger:
What am I supposed to do with him?
With whom?
