FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 314
I smell forex is contagious. It's really hard to take off the rose-coloured glasses and look at reality....
Why cover the whole chart with indices? In fact, you do not need any. You just need to strain your eyes a little...
You don't even need levels, in fact.
What a plan for the eurik and why buy the pound...
The price chart is an indicator element, do you need it? ;))
end of the month, end of the week, it'll be interesting.
What's wrong, king?
USDCHF is not a buy plan either...
but the system says go in.
a clondike in real time:
meanwhile they already want 49.32 for a dollar =)
if you don't even trade but just keep a deposit at a broker in $ =) woohoo
earnings
I'm speechless:
I laid out the strategy this morning. have you read it?
The main thing is to keep it alive ))))
sale at the bank - 51,3, purchase - 48,1
Of course it is difficult to have an uncluttered view (Soma Rasa, so to speak, one order). As one Guru said - there is nothing good and nothing bad in Tantra - everything goes as it goes (it's about life. ))), but if YOU are not in the "centre" then you need to distinguish the good from the bad. (here you are in the centre - positive and negative energies are raging all around - and you see that it's the same thing.... (a person runs up and rubs something about % - and you see his intentions)))))).
Option to use the experience of spiritual development! What would the Master say to you? I think so - use the indicator to make a profit, and when you see that the profit goes without it - throw it away.
I personally am ashamed to remember my stupidity now....