FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 604
I say and see it rising and keep buying until 58.
If you buy from the bottom and pay less attention to all the fuss here, you'd have a big hand.)
If we go there, I would have one, maximum two deals a week and no need to run around the field like Ilya and Uchitel, one is still young and the other is in his infancy)))
If we go there, I will have a penny loss, on the contrary - it will be a big one)))
it might be there.
But it's not a good idea to buy, knowing that the TP is down...
no you didn't (((( (I closed the buy!)
Unfortunately, nothing turns me on except the euro ))))
Can't anything else be done? )))
If you had kept buying from the bottom and paid less attention to this fuss).
If you have one or two trades a week for one instrument at the most, you don't have to run around the field like Ilya and Uchitel, one is young and the other is in his infancy)))
why you can - you can sell - you can just wait ))))
Ilya, no need to prove anything, time will show.