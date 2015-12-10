FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 26

New comment
 
gnawingmarket:
North, give me your inductor without blocking, as I cannot buy it due to the fact that I do not buy or sell anything in the internet.....................
So draw the levels yourself) It's simple, there was support on the euro 2508, the price gapped through, became resistance, Sensei bought...
 

EVRGBP:

The poet's soul couldn't take it.....................

 
_new-rena:
it was showing signals on an indicator. i don't think they're there anymore....
it's in the settings........... if you look at the signals your brain will shrink.
 
stranger:
So you draw the levels yourself) It's simple, there was support on the euro 2508, the price gapped through, became resistance, Sensei bought...
I do, but in the terminal I keep only open trades, and temporarily non-working trades in the profiles I memorize...........forget, get confused - fuck them........ with graphical display easier.......... threw, looked, threw, threw, looked, bought, poured.............
 
gnawingmarket:
it's in the settings........... if you look at the signals-brains will shrink.
Crosses make the brains shrink, three instruments instead of two.
 
stranger:
Crosses make your brain dry out, three tools instead of two.
For whom and for what purpose.......... there is more money on the main ones, the analysts are smart and alive (unlike robots), so there are more losing options.
 
gnawingmarket:
Who wants what and for what purpose.......... there is more money on the major pairs, the analysts are smart and alive (unlike robots), so there are more losing options.
Well, and these two major pairs are reflected in the cross.
 
stranger:
Well, and these two major pairs are reflected in the cross.
In principle, yes, anything can happen, but there are more open deals on the crosses - maybe the reason is in the short term and the use of indication.
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
In principle, yes, things happen, but there are more open trades on the crosses - maybe the reason is in the short term and the use of indication.
you mean the dips?
 
gnawingmarket:
In principle, yes, things happen, but there are more open trades on the crosses - maybe the reason is in the short term and the use of indication.
Why do you need more trades? I have only opened sell on EUR today, I do not want to do anything. I do not know what to do with them, I do not know what to do with them.
1...192021222324252627282930313233...871
New comment