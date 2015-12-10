FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 858

stranger:
What's with the turkeys in the main window? Something familiar to me.)
TModel and boundaries if that's what you mean.
 
Evgen-ya1:
TModel and boundaries if that's what you mean.
Got it, thanks.
 
stranger:
A couple more of these news and gold will go up, so we can basically start buying a little bit at a time.
 
Evgen-ya1:

Madam, allow me, on behalf of the Community, to give you a New Year's Screen under the title "Support in the Cross" and wish you health and success.

 
gnawingmarket:

Madam, allow me, on behalf of the Community, to give you a New Year's Screen under the title "Support on the Cross" and wish you health and success.thank you


Spekul:
New Year's Flat is fraught with unexpected shrinkage, take care of the depo, gentlemen speculators
It depends on how the holiday is going to go, I mean how much to drink )))) I'm going to drink only dry, so unfortunately I won't be able to provide any "wahtzki".
 
Guys, can you tell me what time London opens in Moscow?
 
IRIP:
Guys, can you tell me what time London opens in Moscow?

At 0800 GMT.............. i.e. 11-00 MSK.

You can see everythinghere.

One last time screenshots and happy holidays to all)

