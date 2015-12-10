FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 789

artikul:
There's no signal)))
Pre-holiday cash-out, Professor)))
 
He's a wise man, isn't he! )
chif will soon be in parity, then they will spit on the eurik))))
 
Nah, he needs the money)
well, that's right. the rails are just an idea for a U-turn, but to apply it, you need to understand first - when and why, and maybe it's not the rails at all, but something similar...))

so it turns out that if you go head-to-head, it's 50-50.... well, ilya has more than 0.5 probability, but not 1 yet.

 

The Belarusian bank FEERIT!

Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.


 
We have to go, quickly.
smart guys, fuck ))))).

you don't need to leave the bank. you stand at the window and trade except for the rouble. the rouble is just a smoke break...

Pound reversal pattern by Ilya)))) stop sell ))))
 
There must be a commission... A big one, a very big one! ) It's Christmas on the 25th )
